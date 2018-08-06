Bloggytown

Monday, August 6, 2018

GoFundMe setup for Central Florida military family torn apart by Trump's 'zero-tolerance' immigration policies

Posted By on Mon, Aug 6, 2018 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOFUNDME
  • Photo via GoFundMe
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a Polk County military family who has called Florida home for nearly 20 years stay connected after the mother self-deported last week.

Despite efforts from U.S. Rep. Darren Soto and a team of immigration lawyers, last Friday, Alejandra Juárez volunteered to deport herself back to Mexico after a long fight to remain in Florida with her family, all of whom are U.S. citizens.

The wife of a former U.S. Marine who served in Iraq, Juárez's removal order stems from her original 1998 illegal entry into the United States, and is convoluted by the fact she didn't have a translator present to explain her immigration paperwork. Read our longer piece on this story here.
The 39-year-old Juárez has no criminal record, and now must build a new life in Mexico where she has no family or connections.

As of now, the fundraiser has raised more than $26,000, and will go towards efforts to keep the family together. Juárez is taking her 9-year-old daughter with her to Mexico, while her 16-year-old daughter is staying in the U.S. with her father to finish high school.

