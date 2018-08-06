Monday, August 6, 2018
Bob Dylan is coming to Orlando in October
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Aug 6, 2018 at 2:27 PM
click image
-
Photo via Bob Dylan/Facebook
The legendary Bob Dylan
- a performer who doesn't need our paltry introductions - has announced an Orlando show set for right around Halloween, as part of a lengthy North American jaunt.
Bob Dylan plays the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center
on Friday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 10.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Bob Dylan, His Band, Tour, Concert, Show, Folk, Country, Video, Image