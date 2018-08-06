The Heard

Monday, August 6, 2018

Bob Dylan is coming to Orlando in October

Posted By on Mon, Aug 6, 2018 at 2:27 PM

The legendary Bob Dylan - a performer who doesn't need our paltry introductions -  has announced an Orlando show set for right around Halloween, as part of a lengthy North American jaunt.

Bob Dylan plays the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center on Friday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 10.

