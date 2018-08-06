The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 6, 2018

The Heard

Band of the Week: A Place Beyond Giants

Posted By on Mon, Aug 6, 2018 at 12:49 PM

click to enlarge JIMMY GARCIA
  • Jimmy Garcia

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you A Place Beyond Giants.

A Place Beyond Giants is playing their album release show on Aug. 10 at Henao Contemporary Center.

Just the facts:

When did the band form?
The band or originally got formed in 2014 by a different lineup in Puerto Rico. Later in September 2017, Orlando Muniz and Steven Rodriguez (original guitarist from 2014) decided to pick up the name where it left off. The bass player was later added.

Who's in the band?
Steven Rodriguez- guitar
Christopher Vasquez- bass
Orlando Muniz- drums & perc

Currently available releases:

"A Hemisphere Built by Mr. DeLang"


Websites:
Facebook
Instagram

Describe your sound in five words:
Intricate
Tropical
Climactic
Uplifting
Colorful

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
We have to say our most recent one at Will’s Pub with Strawberry Girls, Night Verses and Andres. The energy from the crowd was intense. At the end of the show we felt like the crowd treated us like one of the touring bands.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Sweet Cambodia and Raising Cadence We all played together at Will’s. The flow of the show was like a tour package. We all became really good friends after that night.

What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
We have been classified as instrumental Math-rock in the beginning but it's become more than that now. We began to add elements of our Caribbean roots and aim to experiment more on our upcoming songs.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Our drummers name is Orlando so we can say we owe it all to Orlando Haha. We also love all the touring bands that come through this area.

[Our least favorite is] the limited number of quality venues in the area.

Any big news to share?
Follow us on spotify to stream our full self titled album Aug 10th! Message us on facebook to pre order tickets for our shows. Support local bands buying show tickets thru them. Much love!

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

More by Jason Ferguson

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney is rumored to be spending $450 million on a new Epcot pavilion Read More

  2. Ferg's Depot has closed Read More

  3. You're paying too much for rent in Orlando Read More

  4. Central Florida military family torn apart after veteran's wife forced to deport to Mexico Read More

  5. You can now buy 'I-4 Eyesore' socks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation