Band of the Week: A Place Beyond Giants

Just the facts:

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youThe band or originally got formed in 2014 by a different lineup in Puerto Rico. Later in September 2017, Orlando Muniz and Steven Rodriguez (original guitarist from 2014) decided to pick up the name where it left off. The bass player was later added.Steven Rodriguez- guitarChristopher Vasquez- bassOrlando Muniz- drums & perc

"A Hemisphere Built by Mr. DeLang"

Five questions:



IntricateTropicalClimacticUpliftingColorfulWe have to say our most recent one at Will’s Pub with Strawberry Girls, Night Verses and Andres. The energy from the crowd was intense. At the end of the show we felt like the crowd treated us like one of the touring bands.Sweet Cambodia and Raising Cadence We all played together at Will’s. The flow of the show was like a tour package. We all became really good friends after that night.We have been classified as instrumental Math-rock in the beginning but it's become more than that now. We began to add elements of our Caribbean roots and aim to experiment more on our upcoming songs.Our drummers name is Orlando so we can say we owe it all to Orlando Haha. We also love all the touring bands that come through this area.[Our least favorite is] the limited number of quality venues in the area.Follow us on spotify to stream our full self titled album Aug 10th! Message us on facebook to pre order tickets for our shows. Support local bands buying show tickets thru them. Much love!