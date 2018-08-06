A new seafood restaurant and a Sephora are coming to the Waterford Lakes Town Center

click to enlarge Photo via Slapfish/Facebook

The ever-expanding Waterford Lakes Town Center is awaiting the opening of a new seafood eatery, a Sephora and a an eyelash studio.Slapfish, opening in late 2018, describes itself as a casual American seafood restaurant with Southern Cali flair. There are currently a dozen locations scattered across the U.S., but their new home near The Brass Tap will be their first in Florida.In addition to a rotating fresh seafood menu, the restaurant features signature dishes like the "Clobster Grilled Cheese," a grilled cheese with half lobster and half crab and "Jersey Sauce," and "Chowder Fries," french fries smothered in clam chowder.Besides anew eateries, Water Ford Lakes Town Center is also getting a Sephora, one of the top beauty product suppliers, which will open near the main entrance area at the end of the month.The shopping center also announced the addition of an Amazing Lash Studio, where patrons can receive eyelash extensions made of individual synthetic fibers styled to replicate natural eyelashes.