Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 6, 2018

Tip Jar

A new seafood restaurant and a Sephora are coming to the Waterford Lakes Town Center

Posted By on Mon, Aug 6, 2018 at 1:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SLAPFISH/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Slapfish/Facebook
The ever-expanding Waterford Lakes Town Center is awaiting the opening of a new seafood eatery, a Sephora and a an eyelash studio.

Slapfish, opening in late 2018, describes itself as a casual American seafood restaurant with Southern Cali flair. There are currently a dozen locations scattered across the U.S., but their new home near The Brass Tap will be their first in Florida.

In addition to a rotating fresh seafood menu, the restaurant features signature dishes like the "Clobster Grilled Cheese," a grilled cheese with half lobster and half crab and "Jersey Sauce," and "Chowder Fries," french fries smothered in clam chowder.

Besides anew eateries, Water Ford Lakes Town Center is also getting a Sephora, one of the top beauty product suppliers, which will open near the main entrance area at the end of the month.

The shopping center also announced the addition of an Amazing Lash Studio, where patrons can receive eyelash extensions made of individual synthetic fibers styled to replicate natural eyelashes.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney is rumored to be spending $450 million on a new Epcot pavilion Read More

  2. Ferg's Depot has closed Read More

  3. You're paying too much for rent in Orlando Read More

  4. Central Florida military family torn apart after veteran's wife forced to deport to Mexico Read More

  5. You can now buy 'I-4 Eyesore' socks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation