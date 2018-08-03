Bloggytown

Friday, August 3, 2018

The NFL Pro Bowl is coming back to Orlando in 2019

Posted By on Fri, Aug 3, 2018 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CAMPING WORLD STADIUM WEBSITE
  • Photo via Camping World Stadium website
For the third year in a row, the Pro Bowl is heading back to Orlando, the NFL announced earlier today.

"We're excited to return to Orlando for the Pro Bowl, and to provide the ultimate football and family experience to our fans, players and partners," NFL senior vice president of events Peter O'Reilly says in a news release. "Hosting the event in Orlando has allowed us to expand the Pro Bowl into a week-long festival that celebrates the entire football community."

The game will feature the same format as last year: 88 players and a split between the NFC and AFC conferences, as compared to a Pro Bowl Draft of all players selected, such has been the case in the past.

The postseason game is set for Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium and takes place the week before Super Bowl 53. The game will be shown on ESPN and simulcast on ABC. Tickets go on sale this fall. Season-ticket holders for all 32 teams are automatically included in pre-sale opportunities. The same goes for fans who have previously bought tickets to Pro Bowls in Orlando.

"We're thrilled to welcome the NFL Pro Bowl back to our city and Camping World Stadium," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says in a news release, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "The NFL returning one of its marquee events to our community for a third time solidifies our reputation as one of the premier sports destinations in the nation."

