Friday, August 3, 2018
SeaWorld launches new craft beer festival this fall
Posted
By Paola Perez
on Fri, Aug 3, 2018 at 11:05 AM
Back in May
, SeaWorld Orlando announced guests can grab up two free beers with every visit to the park through September. Now they're taking their love for brews to the next level with a brand-new event.
The SeaWorld Craft Beer Festival will run for two weekends in November and feature more than 100 brews on draft, including Floridian, domestic and international selections, according to the company.
The festival takes place Nov. 3 through Nov. 11. Sampling packages will be available for purchase, as well as several food pairings.
As for the free beer, that promotion ends Sept. 2. Guests can get two complimentary 7-ounce beers at Mama's Pretzel Kitchen Patio through Labor Day weekend.
