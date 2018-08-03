Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 3, 2018

Tip Jar

SeaWorld launches new craft beer festival this fall

Posted By on Fri, Aug 3, 2018 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • Photo via SeaWorld
Back in May, SeaWorld Orlando announced guests can grab up two free beers with every visit to the park through September. Now they're taking their love for brews to the next level with a brand-new event.

The SeaWorld Craft Beer Festival will run for two weekends in November and feature more than 100 brews on draft, including Floridian, domestic and international selections, according to the company.

Related SeaWorld is finally getting rid of plastic straws and bags
SeaWorld is finally getting rid of plastic straws and bags
By Paola Perez
Blogs

The festival takes place Nov. 3 through Nov. 11. Sampling packages will be available for purchase, as well as several food pairings.

As for the free beer, that promotion ends Sept. 2. Guests can get two complimentary 7-ounce beers at Mama's Pretzel Kitchen Patio through Labor Day weekend.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. You can now buy 'I-4 Eyesore' socks Read More

  2. Erin Brockovich to Florida officials overseeing algae crisis: 'You cowards' Read More

  3. Megaplex 2018's furry convention comes to Orlando this week Read More

  4. Candidates for Florida governor target toxic algae outbreaks, water problems Read More

  5. Foxtail Coffee's new Hourglass District location is now open Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation