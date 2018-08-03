The Gist

Friday, August 3, 2018

The Gist

Parliament House holds a ball hosted by Mother Elektra from FX's 'Pose'

Posted By on Fri, Aug 3, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Dominique Jackson as Mother Elektra on Pose
  • Dominique Jackson as Mother Elektra on Pose
The success of the FX Network’s drama Pose has been gratifying on many levels: The show is a faithful depiction of New York’s legendary ball culture of the 1980s (also immortalized in the essential Paris Is Burning documentary), the writing is top-notch, and the casting of gay, transgender and POC actors is pitch-perfect. Seems there’s no time like the present to go back to the future and stage a proper ball complete with trophies, and what better spot than Parliament House – and who better to have as a special guest for the event than Dominique Jackson, the program’s Mother Elektra, matriarch of the House of Elektra. But this is a ball, not just some meet-and-greet, and the category is … well, there are several, including Gown, Performance, Vogue and Fashion. Be prepared to work.

8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 | Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail | parliamenthouse.com | 407-425-7571 | free-$25

