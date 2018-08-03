Parliament House holds a ball hosted by Mother Elektra from FX's 'Pose'

click to enlarge
Dominique Jackson as Mother Elektra on Pose
The success of the FX Network’s drama Pose
has been gratifying on many levels: The show is a faithful depiction of New York’s legendary ball culture of the 1980s (also immortalized in the essential Paris Is Burning
documentary), the writing is top-notch, and the casting of gay, transgender and POC actors is pitch-perfect. Seems there’s no time like the present to go back to the future and stage a proper ball complete with trophies, and what better spot than Parliament House – and who better to have as a special guest for the event than Dominique Jackson, the program’s Mother Elektra, matriarch of the House of Elektra. But this is a ball, not just some meet-and-greet, and the category is … well, there are several, including Gown, Performance, Vogue and Fashion. Be prepared to work.
8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 | Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail | parliamenthouse.com
| 407-425-7571 | free-$25
