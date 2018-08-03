Orlando's Main Street Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend

click to enlarge
Orlando's Main Street Restaurant Week
-
Photo via Hawkers/Facebook
returns for its fourth year in a row, running from Saturday, Aug. 4, through Saturday, Aug. 11.
Throughout the weeklong event, participating restaurants offer prix fixe (fixed price) menus, with prices ranging from $5 for a cookies-and-coffee snack to $30 for a full meal. Specials may vary and no admission ticket is required – just get out there and dine at any of the joints taking part in the fun.
Participating restaurants from some of Orlando's Main Street districts include Bonchon (Gateway Orlando), Hawkers Asian Street Fare (Mills 50), the Stubborn Mule (Thornton Park) and P Is for Pie (Audubon Park).
Several restaurants are offering three-course meals for $30, but some notable deals include:
- Black Rooster Taqueria: Any three tacos, two tacos and guacamole, or any two tacos and one dessert for $10 (lunch only)
- Ten10: Beer flight (your choice of four 5-ounce beers) and a pretzel for $12
- Florida & Co Market and Eatery: Choice of one small plate, one bowl, and choice of a glass of wine, Florida craft beer, shrub soda or shrub sparkling for $25
Visit the official Main Street website
for a full list of restaurants and their menus.
