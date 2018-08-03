Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 3, 2018

Tip Jar

Orlando's Main Street Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Aug 3, 2018 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HAWKERS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Hawkers/Facebook

Orlando's Main Street Restaurant Week returns for its fourth year in a row, running from Saturday, Aug. 4, through Saturday, Aug. 11.

Throughout the weeklong event, participating restaurants offer prix fixe (fixed price) menus, with prices ranging from $5 for a cookies-and-coffee snack to $30 for a full meal. Specials may vary and no admission ticket is required – just get out there and dine at any of the joints taking part in the fun.

Participating restaurants from some of Orlando's Main Street districts include Bonchon (Gateway Orlando), Hawkers Asian Street Fare (Mills 50), the Stubborn Mule (Thornton Park) and P Is for Pie (Audubon Park).

Several restaurants are offering three-course meals for $30, but some notable deals include:
  • Black Rooster Taqueria: Any three tacos, two tacos and guacamole, or any two tacos and one dessert for $10 (lunch only)
  • Ten10: Beer flight (your choice of four 5-ounce beers) and a pretzel for $12
  • Florida & Co Market and Eatery: Choice of one small plate, one bowl, and choice of a glass of wine, Florida craft beer, shrub soda or shrub sparkling for $25
Visit the official Main Street website for a full list of restaurants and their menus.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. You're paying too much for rent in Orlando Read More

  2. Guy Fieri's new chicken tender joint is now open in Disney Springs Read More

  3. Orange County teenager wielding a BB gun dies in officer-involved shooting Read More

  4. Erin Brockovich to Florida officials overseeing algae crisis: 'You cowards' Read More

  5. You can now buy 'I-4 Eyesore' socks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation