Orange County teenager wielding a BB gun dies in officer-involved shooting

click to enlarge Screen grab via Orange County Sheriff's Office drone footage

NOW: Orange County Sheriff updates on deadly SWAT involved shooting. Confirms 18yo Landon Christopher Wooten killed.https://t.co/eCZlj7cHab @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/2uO2N65iFS — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) August 3, 2018

After a four-hour standoff Thursday afternoon, 18-year-old Landon Christopher Wooten was killed in an officer-involved shooting after he opened fire at authorities, says Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings.Deputies arrived at Wooten's residence in Paradise Heights to serve him an outstanding arrest warrant for burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Upon the deputies' arrival, however, Wooten pointed a gun at the officers, who then retreated to call for a SWAT team.Hours later, when Wooten exited the house, he was ordered to put his hands in the air. Wooten then reached for a gun in his waistband before he was hit with nonlethal rounds. Wooten fired back with what was actually a BB gun replica of a real handgun, as at least five SWAT team members opened fire in return, Demings said.Wooten was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.Five Orange County deputies have since been placed on paid administrative leave, as is the standard practice when an officer-involved shooting occurs, Demings announced earlier today."I do believe that our deputies did everything that they could to try and resolve this situation in a peaceful manner," Demings said at a press conference following the incident.