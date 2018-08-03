March for Marijuana at Lake Eola Park calls for reappraising Florida's medical cannabis restrictions

click to enlarge

In Florida, even if you have a medical marijuana registry card, it’s still illegal to possess whole flower cannabis. So come out to the beautiful shores of Lake Eola and let your pot-friendly flags fly as Orlandoans march for their right to medicate with the stickiest, ickiest herb of them all. State and local politicians will be there to march alongside their constituents, as will numerous advocates and business owners who are willing to speak out in favor of their beliefs – that cannabis is an gift from nature that should be used for the betterment of all. The event will be held in the forum area, close to Robinson Street and Eola Avenue.2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 | Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St. | free