The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 3, 2018

The Gist

March for Marijuana at Lake Eola Park calls for reappraising Florida's medical cannabis restrictions

Posted By on Fri, Aug 3, 2018 at 5:01 PM

click to enlarge gal_march_for_marijuana_adobestock_76578537.jpeg.jpg
In Florida, even if you have a medical marijuana registry card, it’s still illegal to possess whole flower cannabis. So come out to the beautiful shores of Lake Eola and let your pot-friendly flags fly as Orlandoans march for their right to medicate with the stickiest, ickiest herb of them all. State and local politicians will be there to march alongside their constituents, as will numerous advocates and business owners who are willing to speak out in favor of their beliefs – that cannabis is an gift from nature that should be used for the betterment of all. The event will be held in the forum area, close to Robinson Street and Eola Avenue.

2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 | Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St. | free
Event Details March for Marijuana
@ Lake Eola Park
200 E. Robinson St.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, Fl
When: Sat., Aug. 4, 2-5 p.m.
Price: free
Civics
Map
Location Details Lake Eola Park
200 E. Robinson St.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, Fl
General Goods & Services
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick
    March for Marijuana @ Lake Eola Park

    • Sat., Aug. 4, 2-5 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. You're paying too much for rent in Orlando Read More

  2. Guy Fieri's new chicken tender joint is now open in Disney Springs Read More

  3. Orange County teenager wielding a BB gun dies in officer-involved shooting Read More

  4. Erin Brockovich to Florida officials overseeing algae crisis: 'You cowards' Read More

  5. Central Florida military family torn apart after veteran's wife forced to deport to Mexico Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation