The Nook on Robinson brings in DJ Machine Gun Kristin for a retro sock hop this weekend. Kristin is a studied aesthete of retro kitsch, running the Kick Bright online and pop-up vintage shop with her husband, Jeff –which means that the curated selection of all-vinyl ’50s and ’60s tracks will probably be a dance-friendly mixture of the familiar and obscure.10 p.m. Saturday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson