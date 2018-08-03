Friday, August 3, 2018
Iron Reagan announce Orlando show set for this September
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Aug 3, 2018 at 9:36 AM
Richmond's crossover thrash heroes Iron Reagan
brought down the house at their 2016 show at Will's Pub
and if you missed out on that, you've got a second chance later this year.
Iron Reagan will be playing only one headlining Florida show when they're down here to play Sing Out Loud
in late September, and it's in Orlando!
Iron Reagan plays Will's Pub
with Pyre, 430 Steps and Call in Dead on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12.
