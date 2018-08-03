The Heard

Friday, August 3, 2018

Iron Reagan announce Orlando show set for this September

Posted By on Fri, Aug 3, 2018 at 9:36 AM

click image PHOTO VIA IRON REAGAN
  • Photo via Iron Reagan
Richmond's crossover thrash heroes Iron Reagan brought down the house at their 2016 show at Will's Pub and if you missed out on that, you've got a second chance later this year.

Iron Reagan will be playing only one headlining Florida show when they're down here to play Sing Out Loud in late September, and it's in Orlando!

Iron Reagan plays Will's Pub with Pyre, 430 Steps and Call in Dead on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12.

