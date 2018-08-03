The Gist

Friday, August 3, 2018

Adopt a new low-maintenance pet at Lil Indies' Orlando Plant Swap

Posted By on Fri, Aug 3, 2018 at 5:04 PM

We read a Los Angeles Times article last week claiming that millennials are “obsessed” with houseplants (headline: “They don’t own homes. They don’t have kids. Why millennials are plant addicts”). This may be true or it may be just another lukewarm internet take, but there’s no denying that potted plants are A Thing right now, and the excellent humans of Till Plant Co. are here to serve your newbie needs this weekend. Their Plant Swap at Lil Indies offers a chance to “rehome” any plants you’re tired of – or just hang out, drink Aperol and shop for plant accessories among like-minded aspiring green thumbs. There’s no obligation to swap – you can just shop – but if you want to participate, reserve a spot with a $5 ticket. All profits go to the Parramore Community Garden Project.

4:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5 | Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. | facebook.com/tillplantcompany | free-$5
