You can now buy 'I-4 Eyesore' socks

In honor of Orlando's most aggravating construction project, a company is now selling commemorative socks honoring the Majesty building, also known as the "I-4 Eyesore." The Eyesore on I-4" sock is made by Rock 'Em Socks and runs $14 a pair."Orlando is not only the City Beautiful, but also the home to Rock 'Em Socks. We celebrate our hometown with this infamous dreaded building with never ending construction on I-4 ULTIMATE," says the company.Let's just hope they take less than 17 years to ship.In "Eyesore" news, construction of the 18-story building actually seems to be showing some progress. Last week, someone actually turned the lights on for the first time ever . Exciting.