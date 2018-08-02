Bloggytown

Thursday, August 2, 2018

You can now buy 'I-4 Eyesore' socks

Posted By on Thu, Aug 2, 2018 at 12:30 PM

In honor of Orlando's most aggravating construction project, a company is now selling commemorative socks honoring the Majesty building, also known as the "I-4 Eyesore."

"The Eyesore on I-4" sock is made by Rock 'Em Socks and runs $14 a pair.

"Orlando is not only the City Beautiful, but also the home to Rock 'Em Socks. We celebrate our hometown with this infamous dreaded building with never ending construction on I-4 ULTIMATE," says the company.

Let's just hope they take less than 17 years to ship.

In "Eyesore" news, construction of the 18-story building actually seems to be showing some progress. Last week, someone actually turned the lights on for the first time ever. Exciting.

