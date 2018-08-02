The Heard

Thursday, August 2, 2018

The Heard

Sing Out Loud reveals huge lineup for 2018 including Jason Isbell and the Decemberists

Posted By on Thu, Aug 2, 2018 at 2:37 PM

click image Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - PHOTO VIA JASON ISBELL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Jason Isbell/Facebook
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
St. Augustine's Sing Out Loud Festival has announced the lineup for its second annual event and it's bigger than ever this year. The sprawling festival takes place over every weekend in September at venues large and small across the city of St. Augustine, and it's completely free.

Headliners for this year include: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Decemberists, Against Me!, Lucero, The Mountain Goats, Rising Appalachia, American Aquarium, The Hirs Collective, The Pauses, Amigo the Devil, David Dondero, War On Women, and Rising Appalachia. Full lineup can be found here.

Sing Out Loud Festival 2008 takes place from Sept. 1 through Sept. 23 at venues throughout St. Augustine. More info on times and places for shows here. It bears repeating that this event is free and open to the public.
