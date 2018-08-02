Sing Out Loud reveals huge lineup for 2018 including Jason Isbell and the Decemberists

St. Augustine's Sing Out Loud Festival has announced the lineup for its second annual event and it's bigger than ever this year. The sprawling festival takes place over every weekend in September at venues large and small across the city of St. Augustine, and it's completely free.
Headliners for this year include: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Decemberists, Against Me!, Lucero, The Mountain Goats, Rising Appalachia, American Aquarium, The Hirs Collective, The Pauses, Amigo the Devil, David Dondero, War On Women, and Rising Appalachia. Full lineup can be found here.