Local musicians pay tribute to '90s country at Watermelon Crawl at Will's Pub

If you’ve been listening to Tyler Mahan Coe’s breakout podcast, “Cocaine & Rhinestones,” as much as we have, you’re probably ready for a night of classic country covers. The Watermelon Crawl brings together some local luminaries to cover a selection of country stars from the 1990s, including the Woolly Bushmen’s Jacob Miller & Friends as Alan Jackson, Moonmen From Mars’ Dirt McCoy as George Strait and Travis Tritt, and Hannah Harber and friends as the Dixie Chicks. Because we all need more Natalie Maines in our lives right now.