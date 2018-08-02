The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 2, 2018

The Gist

Enzian asks Maitland City Council to postpone final vote on expansion

Posted By on Thu, Aug 2, 2018 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge enzian_exterior_view_1_small.jpg
The Enzian Theater has asked the Maitland City Council to delay their vote on the theater’s expansion proposal, which was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 13.

The request to postpone the vote was a surprise, considering the Council recently decided to vote on the proposal in August, following a positive recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission. The new vote will be held Sept. 24.

“At Enzian’s July 26 annual meeting, board member Allan E. Keen was named chairman of the board, with Chairperson Sigrid Tiedtke concluding her long term as chair, while remaining a board member and secretary of the board,” says Enzian executive director David Schillhammer. “With this change in leadership, Enzian’s board has requested a continuance of the next Maitland City Council meeting, originally scheduled for August 13, as the board wishes to contemplate the various issues and options that were discussed at the most recent City Council meeting.”

The proposed expansion would boost the theater from one to three screens while also adding new restrooms, employee offices, kitchen, lobby, box office and concessions area.

For more information, see our previous story.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld had a horrible July Read More

  2. Judge blocks proposed ban on greyhound racing from Florida ballot Read More

  3. Jinya Ramen Bar will open in Thornton Park next week Read More

  4. New cocktail bar moving into former Red Mug Diner space in downtown Orlando Read More

  5. The Ying Yang Twins are coming to Orlando this fall Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation