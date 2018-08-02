Enzian asks Maitland City Council to postpone final vote on expansion

click to enlarge
The Enzian Theater has asked the Maitland City Council to delay their vote on the theater’s expansion proposal, which was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 13.
The request to postpone the vote was a surprise, considering the Council recently decided to vote on the proposal in August, following a positive recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission. The new vote will be held Sept. 24.
“At Enzian’s July 26 annual meeting, board member Allan E. Keen was named chairman of the board, with Chairperson Sigrid Tiedtke concluding her long term as chair, while remaining a board member and secretary of the board,” says Enzian executive director David Schillhammer. “With this change in leadership, Enzian’s board has requested a continuance of the next Maitland City Council meeting, originally scheduled for August 13, as the board wishes to contemplate the various issues and options that were discussed at the most recent City Council meeting.”
The proposed expansion would boost the theater from one to three screens while also adding new restrooms, employee offices, kitchen, lobby, box office and concessions area.
