Deeply Coffee is now open in downtown Orlando

click image Photo by Deeply Coffee via Facebook

Orlando has yet another new coffee shop, but this time, it's not a Foxtail. Deeply Coffee is open for business downtown at 111 N. Magnolia Ave. in the Aspire building. Their grand opening will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4.The coffeehouse is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.Deeply Coffee offers roasts from Tampa's King State , as well as tea from Spirit Tea , baked goods and waffles. In the evening, the shop also offers beer and wine choices.