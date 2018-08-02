Thursday, August 2, 2018
Deeply Coffee is now open in downtown Orlando
By Larissa Hamblin
on Thu, Aug 2, 2018 at 12:10 PM
Photo by Deeply Coffee via Facebook
Orlando has yet another new coffee shop, but this time, it's not a Foxtail.
Deeply Coffee
is open for business downtown at 111 N. Magnolia Ave. in the Aspire building. Their grand opening will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4.
The coffeehouse is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Deeply Coffee offers roasts from Tampa's King State
, as well as tea from Spirit Tea
, baked goods and waffles. In the evening, the shop also offers beer and wine choices.
