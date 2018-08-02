Tip Jar

Thursday, August 2, 2018

Deeply Coffee is now open in downtown Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Aug 2, 2018 at 12:10 PM

Orlando has yet another new coffee shop, but this time, it's not a Foxtail.

Deeply Coffee is open for business downtown at 111 N. Magnolia Ave. in the Aspire building. Their grand opening will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4.

The coffeehouse is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Deeply Coffee offers roasts from Tampa's King State, as well as tea from Spirit Tea, baked goods and waffles. In the evening, the shop also offers beer and wine choices.

