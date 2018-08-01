The Heard

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

The Heard

Ugly Orange celebrates a belated anniversary with Karen Meat and more

Posted By on Wed, Aug 1, 2018 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge Karen Meat
  • Karen Meat
There are shows and then there are happenings. And local DIY booking duo Ugly Orange specialize in the latter to an extent few match in the area. What has distinguished Ugly Orange’s two-year booking run is their careful attention to detail, both in curation (seriously, you can tell how much they believe in all the acts they book) and extracurriculars (including on-site desserts, visual art and sundry weirdness). This show is a belated anniversary celebration, bringing together a diverse crew of musical comrades both near and far: Iowa’s electro-pop freaks Karen Meat (!) are joined by indie-pop maestro Diners and Tampa’s irrepressible MTVH1N1. This one is gonna be fun.

with Diners, Karen Meat, MTVH1N1 | 8 p.m. | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $7-$10

