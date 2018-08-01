Wednesday, August 1, 2018
The Ying Yang Twins are coming to Orlando this fall
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Aug 1, 2018 at 3:08 PM
Hey lil mama, lemme whisper in your ear, tell you something that you might like to hear: the Ying Yang Twins are coming to Orlando this fall.
The duo known for crunk anthems like "Low," "Wait (The Whisper Song)" and "Salt Shaker" will be at The Abbey
in Thornton Park on Oct. 18.
Tickets start at $20 and go on sale now and can be purchased here
.
