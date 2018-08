New cocktail bar moving into former Red Mug Diner space in downtown Orlando

click to enlarge Photo by Larissa Hamblin

Downtown Orlando will see yet another bar open but this time it's for cocktail lovers. The Robinson Cocktail Room , a new cocktail bar and lounge operated by Team Market Group LLC, will open in the second floor space above the Red Mug Diner location (63 E. Pine St) by the end of the year, according to Orlando Business Journal Team Market Group, which also manages Tier Nightclub, Celine Orlando and Mathers Social Gathering, also plans to open another Mathers in Jacksonville.You can follow The Robinson's progress on their Instagram