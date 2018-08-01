The Gist

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Music of the Night Masquerade puts the audience in the center of operatic action

Posted By on Wed, Aug 1, 2018 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge BENJAMIN JIMENEZ
  • Benjamin Jimenez
Opera del Sol and Orlando Light Opera – a subsidiary of Central Florida Vocal Arts – host a three-day immersive party for fans of opera this weekend in the newly renovated lobby and staircase area of the Rep. Guests will get to experience interactive performances and engage with singers in innovative ways – the program takes cues from several different operas, each accompanied by projected scenery. It’s kind of the closest you’ll be able to get to being an extra in the Phantom of the Opera without the danger of being crushed under an enormous chandelier.

7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 2-4 | Orlando Repertory Theater, 1001 E. Princeton St. | cflvocalarts.com | $25-$35

