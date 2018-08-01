Bernie Sanders endorses Andrew Gillum in Florida governor's race

As governor, @AndrewGillum will work to provide health care for all through a Medicare-for-All program, raise the minimum wage, invest in sustainable energy, improve education, make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share of taxes, and be welcoming to immigrants.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 1, 2018
Andrew has never backed down from a fight, including beating the NRA and standing up against xenophobic politicians. @AndrewGillum will set a new course for Florida — a governor who represents all the people and not just powerful special interests.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 1, 2018
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.