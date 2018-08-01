Bernie Sanders endorses Andrew Gillum in Florida governor's race

click to enlarge Photo via City of Tallahassee

As governor, @AndrewGillum will work to provide health care for all through a Medicare-for-All program, raise the minimum wage, invest in sustainable energy, improve education, make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share of taxes, and be welcoming to immigrants. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 1, 2018

Andrew has never backed down from a fight, including beating the NRA and standing up against xenophobic politicians. @AndrewGillum will set a new course for Florida — a governor who represents all the people and not just powerful special interests. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 1, 2018

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Wednesday morning for Florida governor.The Vermont senator announced on Twitter he was "proud" to back Gillum for the Democratic nomination against former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, real estate billionaire Jeff Greene, Winter Park businessman Chris King and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.Gillum said it was "an honor" to have Sanders endorse his campaign."He has been an unapologetic fighter for working people and progressive values across the country," Gillum said on Twitter.