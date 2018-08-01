Bloggytown

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Bernie Sanders endorses Andrew Gillum in Florida governor's race

Posted By on Wed, Aug 1, 2018 at 8:49 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CITY OF TALLAHASSEE
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Wednesday morning for Florida governor.

The Vermont senator announced on Twitter he was "proud" to back Gillum for the Democratic nomination against former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, real estate billionaire Jeff Greene, Winter Park businessman Chris King and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.


Gillum said it was "an honor" to have Sanders endorse his campaign.

"He has been an unapologetic fighter for working people and progressive values across the country," Gillum said on Twitter.

