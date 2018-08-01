The Gist

Friday, August 3, 2018

The Gist

Anime Festival Orlando throws a Japanimation rave at the Wyndham this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Aug 3, 2018 at 6:08 AM

The annual convention for fans of all things related to Japanese cartoons, Anime Festival Orlando, returns to the Wyndham this weekend, and their official rave is the capstone party for the weekend. Featuring music from the likes of Ben Briggs, PolyKarp and other chiptune/nerdcore/whatever DJs, this is the place to dance with tons of people dressed up as obscure characters from overseas. It’s included with a weekend or Saturday pass, but there are rave-only tickets available.

10 p.m. Saturday; Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive; $10; animefestivalorlando.com

