Anime Festival Orlando throws a Japanimation rave at the Wyndham this weekend

click to enlarge
The annual convention for fans of all things related to Japanese cartoons, Anime Festival Orlando, returns to the Wyndham this weekend, and their official rave is the capstone party for the weekend. Featuring music from the likes of Ben Briggs, PolyKarp and other chiptune/nerdcore/whatever DJs, this is the place to dance with tons of people dressed up as obscure characters from overseas. It’s included with a weekend or Saturday pass, but there are rave-only tickets available.
10 p.m. Saturday; Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive; $10; animefestivalorlando.com
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.