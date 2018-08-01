The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

The Heard

30 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Aug 1, 2018 at 12:46 PM

click image Copper Bones - PHOTO VIA COPPER BONES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Copper Bones/Facebook
  • Copper Bones
Wednesday, Aug. 1
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 2
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Eddie Marshall Trio 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

Friday, Aug. 3
Battle for Mills: The Wildtones, Will Brack, Tommy Frenzy's Hard Drive, Acab Keaton, Sudakas and more 8 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. and Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.
Oklahoma Stackhouse 10:30 pm; Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 4
Amanda and Matt Duo 9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Brown Bag Brass Band 7 pm at Liam Fitzpatrick's Restaurant & Irish Pub, 951 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary.
Copper Bones, the Electric Mud, Elevators 9 pm at The Stranded Sailor Pub, 418 Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Irish Dave 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Maygen Navarro Band 8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Moloko Plus 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Sunday, Aug. 5
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester 5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Groove City: A Pop-Up Record Party 6 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.
Lauren Lester 5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Melrose in the Mix: Terri Binion 3:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Monday, Aug. 6
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Eugene Snowden's Watu Rhythm Band 9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, Aug. 7
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Open Mic Night: Bill and Eli Perras 8 pm; Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld had a horrible July Read More

  2. Bernie Sanders endorses Andrew Gillum in Florida governor's race Read More

  3. Tom Cruise is now an official Florida man Read More

  4. Nearly 1 million gallons of sewage was just dumped into Florida's Indian River Lagoon Read More

  5. Congrats to Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis on the creepiest ad of the year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation