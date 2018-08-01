30 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Aug. 1
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
Photo via Copper Bones/Facebook
Copper Bones
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 2
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Eddie Marshall Trio
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Friday, Aug. 3
Battle for Mills: The Wildtones, Will Brack, Tommy Frenzy's Hard Drive, Acab Keaton, Sudakas and more
8 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. and Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.
Oklahoma Stackhouse
10:30 pm; Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Saturday, Aug. 4
Amanda and Matt Duo
9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Brown Bag Brass Band
7 pm at Liam Fitzpatrick's Restaurant & Irish Pub, 951 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary.
Copper Bones, the Electric Mud, Elevators
9 pm at The Stranded Sailor Pub, 418 Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Irish Dave
8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Maygen Navarro Band
8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Moloko Plus
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Sunday, Aug. 5
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester
5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Groove City: A Pop-Up Record Party
6 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.
Melrose in the Mix: Terri Binion
3:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Monday, Aug. 6
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Eugene Snowden's Watu Rhythm Band
9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Open Mic Night: Bill and Eli Perras
8 pm; Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez
8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
