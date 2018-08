click image Photo via Diet Cig/Facebook

Diet Cig

A sequel of sorts to last year's Ten10 Fest, the 11Eleven Fest promises even more of what made the inaugural event such an intriguing prospect: live music and a selection of custom drinks (craft cocktails this year) that correspond to each performer on the day.And now the first of this year's headliners has been announced, and it's a doozie. Hotly-tipped New York indie duo – no stranger to the Weekly Diet Cig is coming to play the autumn event! The 11Eleven Fest is happening Sunday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. at Broken Strings Brewery. Tickets can be purchased here.