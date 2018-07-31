Silverstein announce anniversary tour stop in Orlando this November

Emo-punks Silverstein have announced another Orlando show set for later this year - a a sequel to their engagement earlier this year with Tonight Alive - and they'll be marking a big, fan favorite anniversary with this upcoming autumn tour.
The band is hitting the read to mark the 15th anniversary of When Broken is Easily Fixed, and promises two full sets every night: When Broken in full and then a set of the hits.
Silverstein headline the Beacham along with Hawthorne Heights, Capstan and Cities Burn on Friday, Nov. 23. Ticketing information TBA.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.