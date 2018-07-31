The Heard

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Silverstein announce anniversary tour stop in Orlando this November

Posted By on Tue, Jul 31, 2018 at 1:02 PM

click image PHOTO VIA SILVERSTEIN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Silverstein/Facebook
Emo-punks Silverstein have announced another Orlando show set for later this year - a a sequel to their engagement earlier this year with Tonight Alive - and they'll be marking a big, fan favorite anniversary with this upcoming autumn tour.

The band is hitting the read to mark the 15th anniversary of When Broken is Easily Fixed, and promises two full sets every night: When Broken in full and then a set of the hits.

Silverstein headline the Beacham along with Hawthorne Heights, Capstan and Cities Burn on Friday, Nov. 23. Ticketing information TBA.

