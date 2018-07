Silverstein announce anniversary tour stop in Orlando this November

click image Photo via Silverstein/Facebook

Emo-punks Silverstein have announced another Orlando show set for later this year - a a sequel to their engagement earlier this year with Tonight Alive - and they'll be marking a big, fan favorite anniversary with this upcoming autumn tour.The band is hitting the read to mark the 15th anniversary ofand promises two full sets every night:in full and then a set of the hits.Silverstein headline the Beacham along with Hawthorne Heights, Capstan and Cities Burn on Friday, Nov. 23. Ticketing information TBA.