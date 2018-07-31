San Juan mayor endorses Philip Levine for Florida governor

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz endorsed former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine Tuesday in his bid to get the Democratic nomination for Florida governor.
In an ad, Cruz talks about how Levine flew to San Juan in a cargo plane days after Hurricane María devastated Puerto Rico, bringing thousands of pounds of provisions like food, water and medical supplies.
"So here's this guy that doesn't know me, that felt our pain, and was willing and able to use the power that he had in Miami to make sure that we were taken care of in San Juan and in other cities of Puerto Rico," Cruz says in the video. "He just said, 'This is from the people of Miami Beach, to the people of Puerto Rico.' You don't feel alone anymore. And if he did that for San Juan – for someone that he didn't know – just think what he can do for you."
In a statement, Levine says he's "honored" to nab the endorsement of Cruz who has "continued fighting for her people even when Washington turned its back on Puerto Rico."
"She’s a public servant in the truest sense of the word and I'm humbled to have her support in this election," Levine says. "Much remains to be done, both on the island and here in Florida. As Governor, we will work together to do better for our Puerto Rican neighbors – we are all Americans. We will never turn our back or throw in the towel. Together, we will get the job done."
Levine is running for the Democratic nomination against former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, real estate billionaire Jeff Greene and Winter Park businessman Chris King.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.