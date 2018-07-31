Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Bloggytown

Nearly 1 million gallons of sewage was just dumped into Florida's Indian River Lagoon

Posted By on Tue, Jul 31, 2018 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
Faulty equipment is being blamed for almost 870,000 gallons of wastewater leaked into Indian River Lagoon in Titusville, Florida, on Monday.

Titusville Water Resources stopped the leak within three hours after its discovery, according to the City of Titusville. The cause of the mess was an old force main that was not properly abandoned or replaced nearly 40 years ago. A portion of the main was still active, which caused it to burst and induce a flow of sewage into the body of water near Indian River Avenue.

The area was disinfected and cleared up according to state regulations and the Florida State Department of Environmental Protection has been made aware of the situation.

“Repairing and replacing infrastructure is one of the biggest expenses for a utility," said Sean Stauffer, Titusville Water Resources Director. "Florida’s coastal soils are very hard on pipes, concrete, and other parts of the infrastructure, so it’s a never ending process to keep things repaired.”

This poses a threat to the brown algae problem that arose back in 2016 but has remained a consistent issue since. According to Florida Today, the rise of this ecosystem-killing algae hit a high again this past March and is on the verge of creating similar destruction again.

Now with this sewage spill, the issue may be intensified.

Just this past February, Indian River Lagoon was threatened with wastewater pollution from inappropriate placed septic tanks, according to the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Back again in October, TC Palm reported the lagoon was effected by polluted stormwater runoff from Lake Okeechobee, which faced pollution issues from Hurricane Irma.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld had a horrible July Read More

  2. Tom Cruise is now an official Florida man Read More

  3. Congrats to Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis on the creepiest ad of the year Read More

  4. Four new SunRail stations are now in service Read More

  5. Kennedy Space Center raises ticket prices, but promises a new 'out-of-this-world announcement' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation