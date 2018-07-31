Linda Stewart calls for Florida to join lawsuit against 3D-printed gun blueprints

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
State Sen. Linda Stewart is calling on Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to join a lawsuit filed by eight states and the District of Columbia to block the online release of 3D-printed gun blueprints.
Democratic attorneys general in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Oregon and New York are suing the Trump administration to challenge its settlement with Texas-based company Defense Distributed.
The Obama administration previously stopped Defense Distributed founder Cody Wilson
from publishing downloadable plans for 3D-printed guns on his website, which would allow anyone to "download and print their own firearm with a few clicks," according to Wired
. But under the Trump administration, the Justice Department abruptly agreed to let Wilson publish the plans online and pay his nearly $40,000 in legal fees.
"The age of the downloadable gun formally begins," Defense Distributed said on its website after the settlement
.
So far, Defense Distributed has registered tens of thousands of downloads on its site for at least seven different guns, including "an AR-15, an AR-10 and a VZ-58, a semi-automatic military-style rifle that resembles an AK-47," according to HuffPost
. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that he was looking into the issue.
In a letter to Bondi, Stewart says the safety of Floridians and law enforcement is under threat by "dangerous" 3D-printed gun blueprints, which enable the production of plastic "ghost" weapons that are untraceable and undetectable.
"Once online publication begins, anyone, from the mentally ill to the would-be terrorist, will have easy access to detailed instructions on making these guns for themselves, and others," the Orlando Democrat says. "Florida has been ground zero for two mass shootings in as many years. We cannot afford to sit back and allow the proliferation of weapons that will prove unstoppable, and render detection systems in our schools, our airports, and any other secure facility effectively useless."
Orlando Weekly
reached out to Bondi's office for comment but did not hear back immediately.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.