Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida lawmakers seek 'stand your ground' changes after Clearwater shooting

Posted By on Tue, Jul 31, 2018 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ST. LOUIS CIRCUIT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Florida’s Legislative Black Caucus intends to file legislation for the 2019 session to readdress the state's “stand your ground” self-defense law after the July 23 shooting death of Markeis McGlockton in the parking lot of a Clearwater convenience store.

Caucus Chairman Bruce Antone, a Democratic House member from Orlando, said in a news release Monday the legislation will aim to address “ambiguities in the law.”

”In declining to initiate charges against Michael Drejka in McGlockton’s death, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said “a largely subjective standard” is in place for the use of deadly force in such cases.

“Florida's Stand Your Ground Law is replete with ambiguity and does not require the aggressor to justify or prove the use of deadly force was necessary,” Antone said. “The sheriff's decision not to charge Michael Drejka with a crime is a travesty of justice.”

Florida’s “stand your ground” law, approved in 2005, allows people to meet “force with force” if they believe they're under threat of being harmed. McGlockton’s death has refueled a debate about the law, which has been heavily backed by Republican lawmakers and the National Rifle Association.

The black caucus’ proposed legislation was announced Monday as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum held a news conference to call on Gov. Rick Scott to declare a “state of emergency” over the law.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, has started a separate effort that requests lawmakers to hold a special session on the law.

“All you can do is try, and I couldn’t sit on my thumbs,” Rouson said. “The community is outraged, and I just don’t want to be one of those who let time go by and did nothing.”

To spur a special session, Rouson ultimately would need to get three-fifths support in both Republican-dominated chambers. In May, a Democratic effort to use the process to hold a special session to increase education funding died as Republican opposition blocked the idea.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld had a horrible July Read More

  2. Tom Cruise is now an official Florida man Read More

  3. Congrats to Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis on the creepiest ad of the year Read More

  4. Four new SunRail stations are now in service Read More

  5. New government documents suggest Epcot is about to get an updated nighttime show Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation