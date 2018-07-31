The Heard

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

The Heard

Femme Hop returns with a new location for the best in underground female-led hip-hop

Posted By on Tue, Jul 31, 2018 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge YourMobileGeek (Ariana M. Davis)
  • YourMobileGeek (Ariana M. Davis)
Parramore’s Stonewall Bar continues to see an influx of artsy underground events. This week, Femme Hop, a night devoted to women and femme artists in hip-hop that’s previously been held at places like the Henao Center, makes its Stonewall debut. DJs Gay-Z, Amorphous and YourMobileGeek keep the dance floor crowded with a selection of mainstream and underground hip-hop and remixes created by women of various backgrounds, a fitting theme for YourMobileGeek's Female Waves, a group built to foster a creative online community for women in music.

10 p.m. Wednesday; Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.; $5; stonewallorlando.com

