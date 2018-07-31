The Gist

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Cirque du Soleil's first foray into ice skating, 'Crystal', slides into the Amway Center this week

Posted By on Tue, Jul 31, 2018 at 12:52 PM

click to enlarge gal_cirquedusoleil_crystal_ballroom-aerial-straps-4.jpg
Last summer, Cirque du Soleil purchased Blue Man Group; this summer, they’re sliding into our lives with this first-of-its-kind production. The 34-year-old company has pushed boundaries before, but this is a bit different. For seven shows, gymnasts and skaters will suspend and glide their way through an ice skating show – hence “Crystal,” which is also the name of the show’s lead character – with complementary pop music and visual projections. These performances will serve as a reminder of the incredible nature of gravity, its manipulation as an art form, and why we leave this kind of stuff to the pros. You’ll get a chance to see extreme situations on the ice, as well as not-so-oddly satisfying acrobatic disciplines and adrenaline-fueling aerial wonders. Let’s see if this new installment will truly “defy the imagination.”

7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 4 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 & 5 p.m. Sunday | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com | $41-$135

