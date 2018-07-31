Cirque du Soleil's first foray into ice skating, 'Crystal', slides into the Amway Center this week

click to enlarge
Last summer, Cirque du Soleil purchased Blue Man Group; this summer, they’re sliding into our lives with this first-of-its-kind production. The 34-year-old company has pushed boundaries before, but this is a bit different. For seven shows, gymnasts and skaters will suspend and glide their way through an ice skating show – hence “Crystal,” which is also the name of the show’s lead character – with complementary pop music and visual projections. These performances will serve as a reminder of the incredible nature of gravity, its manipulation as an art form, and why we leave this kind of stuff to the pros. You’ll get a chance to see extreme situations on the ice, as well as not-so-oddly satisfying acrobatic disciplines and adrenaline-fueling aerial wonders. Let’s see if this new installment will truly “defy the imagination.”
7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 4 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 & 5 p.m. Sunday | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com
| $41-$135
