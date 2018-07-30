Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 30, 2018

Bloggytown

'Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story' debuts tonight

Posted By on Mon, Jul 30, 2018 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab via YouTube
Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, a six-part documentary series revolving around the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager in Central Florida, will premiere tonight on the Paramount Network.

The series, directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason and produced by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, is based on Rest In Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, the 2017 book written by Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. While the series revolves around the shooting, ensuing investigation and trial, the film also incorporates the broader elements of race and society in America.

Martin's death made headlines across the nation in 2012. The 17-year-old high school student was shot and killed by a neighborhood security watch  named George Zimmerman in Sanford, where Zimmerman lived, and where Martin was visiting his father. Zimmerman, claiming he shot Martin in self-defense, was acquitted of second-degree murder the following year.

The incident sparked outrage across the country, in part helping spur the worldwide "Black Lives Matter" movement.

In May, Zimmerman was charged with misdemeanor stalking and harassing of Dennis Warren, a private investigator hired by Mike Gasparro, one of the film's producers.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. It looks like Orlando-based Ripley Entertainment is about to get their 'ass sued off' after Branson duck boat accident Read More

  2. Rick Scott and his wife are much richer than previously reported Read More

  3. Congrats to Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis on the creepiest ad of the year Read More

  4. Today is the last day to register to vote for the Florida primary Read More

  5. SeaWorld had a horrible July Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation