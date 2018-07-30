'Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story' debuts tonight

Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, a six-part documentary series revolving around the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager in Central Florida, will premiere tonight on the Paramount Network.
The series, directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason and produced by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, is based on Rest In Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, the 2017 book written by Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. While the series revolves around the shooting, ensuing investigation and trial, the film also incorporates the broader elements of race and society in America.
Martin's death made headlines across the nation in 2012. The 17-year-old high school student was shot and killed by a neighborhood security watch named George Zimmerman in Sanford, where Zimmerman lived, and where Martin was visiting his father. Zimmerman, claiming he shot Martin in self-defense, was acquitted of second-degree murder the following year.
The incident sparked outrage across the country, in part helping spur the worldwide "Black Lives Matter" movement.