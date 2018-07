click to enlarge Cassadee Pope

North Florida's massive country music festival, Party in the Pines , is set for this autumn and a second round of big-time headliners and country contenders has recently been announced.Confirmed additions for this year's fest include: Dan + Shay, Granger Smith, The Cadillac Three, Cassadee Pope, Drew Baldridge, Clare Dunn and Raleigh Keegan. They will be joining the previously announced likes of the Zac Brown Band and Little Big Town. Party in the Pines is the weekend of October 19-20 at the Bienville Plantation in White Springs. Tickets can be purchased here.