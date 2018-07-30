Four new SunRail stations are now in service

-
Photo by Artystyk386 via Wikimedia Commons
Four SunRail stations are now open, bridging Osceola and Orange counties and introducing 17.2 more miles of tracks to the rail system.
On its official Monday morning debut, the first 50 people headed northbound on the rail ride roundtrip for free
. A standard one-way fare is $2, plus an additional $1 for each crossed county line.
Here's where each of the four new stations are located:
- Meadow Woods (Orange), near intersection of South Orange Ave. and Fairway Woods
- Tupperware Station (Osceola), near intersection of Osceola Pkwy. and Michigan Ave.
- Kissimmee/Amtrak (Osceola), near intersection of Broadway St. and Monument Ave.
- Poinciana (Osceola), near intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Poinciana Blvd.
The move to link Sand Lake Road in Orange County to Poinciana in Osceola County was a part of SunRail's Southern Expansion
project, which also introduced new hours of service that went into effect last week.
Remember: don't use the tracks as your personal photo studio
, people.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.