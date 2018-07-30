Emily's List gives $400K to Gwen Graham in Florida governor's race

click to enlarge Photo via Gwen Graham/Facebook

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham is getting a big assist from Emily’s List, the national group that backs women candidates who support abortion rights.The Emily’s List PAC contributed $400,000 on July 17 to the political committee Gwen Graham for Florida, according to a newly filed finance report.That brought the group’s contributions to Graham’s committee to $860,000 since April 2017, with $300,000 of that amount coming in April and May of this year.The new finance report also shows that the Graham committee raised a total of $630,100 from July 14 to July 20 and spent $952,645. Almost all of the expenditures went to advertising-related costs.Graham, a former congresswoman from Tallahassee, is competing in the Aug. 28 Democratic primary against Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, Palm Beach businessman Jeff Greene, Winter Park businessman Chris King and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.