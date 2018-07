Bearded ladies, sword swallowers and more take over Maxine's on Shine for a vaudeville dinner show

click to enlarge Photo by Hyena Head Photography

Cabana Macabre, Siren of the Swamp

Maxine’s on Shine frequently offers live entertainment during dinner, but this dinner show goes beyond the usual mellow musical accompaniment. The prix fixe dinner is paired with a variety show featuring four performances ranging from burlesque to sword swallowing to a singing bearded lady. Dinner includes an entree, app and dessert, along with your first glass of beer or wine. The show starts promptly at 7 p.m., so don’t be a straggler.6 p.m. Tuesday; Maxine’s on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.; $38; maxinesonshine.com