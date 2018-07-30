The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 30, 2018

The Gist

Bearded ladies, sword swallowers and more take over Maxine's on Shine for a vaudeville dinner show

Posted By on Mon, Jul 30, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Cabana Macabre, Siren of the Swamp - PHOTO BY HYENA HEAD PHOTOGRAPHY
Maxine’s on Shine frequently offers live entertainment during dinner, but this dinner show goes beyond the usual mellow musical accompaniment. The prix fixe dinner is paired with a variety show featuring four performances ranging from burlesque to sword swallowing to a singing bearded lady. Dinner includes an entree, app and dessert, along with your first glass of beer or wine. The show starts promptly at 7 p.m., so don’t be a straggler.

6 p.m. Tuesday; Maxine’s on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.; $38; maxinesonshine.com

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Vaudeville Dinner Show
@ Maxine's on Shine
337 N. Shine Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Tue., July 31, 6 p.m.
Price: $38
Events
Map
Location Details Maxine's on Shine
337 N. Shine Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
407-674-6841
Mediterranean
Map



Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Vaudeville Dinner Show @ Maxine's on Shine

    • Tue., July 31, 6 p.m. $38

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando organizations will spend $75K on study to find out how panhandlers spend their money Read More

  2. Agriculture Commissioner candidates call for accountability in Florida's concealed weapons permit process Read More

  3. Stasio's Italian Deli opens today in the Milk District Read More

  4. Batman villains take over Icebar Orlando for Gotham on Ice party Read More

  5. Band of the Week: Saeros Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation