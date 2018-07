click to enlarge Photo via Sebastian Bach/Facebook

Gregarious Skid Row vocalist and heavy metal true believer Sebastian Bach has announced a slew of new dates for his North American tour - the Home Away From Home Tour - set for the summer and autumn, and rest assured, Orlando will be severely rocked.Expect crowd-pleasers and showmanship aplenty, with Bach drawing from his solo work and obviously a hefty dose of Skid Row's glam anthems. Sebastian Bach headlines the Plaza Live on Friday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $26.50-$49.50.