Game of Crawls helps ease the wait for the next season of 'Thrones'

We still have months - maybe even a year - to wait until the final six-episode season of Game of Thrones
somehow wraps everything up – and even longer to wait if you’re a book-reader – which means that the hangover you get from this pub crawl should be going away just in time. Dress as your favorite Thrones
character and travel through 10 different downtown venues, snagging different themed drinks at each location, including the Ginger & Cranberry Ygritte, the Red Woman, Valar Morghulis and “Winter Is Coming in a Cup (Frozen)”. For added fun, pick someone to die at each stop. And please, please, please – don’t bring your sibling as your date.
7 p.m. Saturday; Shots, 69 E. Pine St.; $10-$20; facebook.com/orlandobarcrawls
