Friday, July 27, 2018

Blended Cafe Bar is now open in College Park

Posted By on Fri, Jul 27, 2018 at 1:18 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BLENDED CAFE BAR/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Blended Cafe Bar/Facebook
Blended Cafe Bar is now officially open in College Park.

The new cafe, located at 2306 Edgewater Drive in the former Juliana’s Italian spot, opened yesterday offering bubble tea, coffee, wine and wine cocktails, craft beer, breakfast, small plates and more.

Blended is owned and operated by the Dao sisters, who also own House of Pho on South John Young Parkway.

Guests can stop by to sample a limited menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

