Friday, July 27, 2018
Blended Cafe Bar is now open in College Park
Posted
By Megan Scavo
on Fri, Jul 27, 2018 at 1:18 PM
click to enlarge
Blended Cafe Bar
-
Photo via Blended Cafe Bar/Facebook
is now officially open in College Park.
The new cafe, located at 2306 Edgewater Drive in the former Juliana’s Italian spot, opened yesterday offering bubble tea, coffee, wine and wine cocktails, craft beer, breakfast, small plates and more.
Blended is owned and operated by the Dao sisters, who also own House of Pho
on South John Young Parkway.
Guests can stop by to sample a limited menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out our latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Tags: Blended Cafe Bar, New Restaurants, College Park, Restaurant Openings, Image