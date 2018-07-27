The Gist

Friday, July 27, 2018

Batman villains take over Icebar Orlando for Gotham on Ice party

Posted By on Fri, Jul 27, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_gotham_on_ice.jpg
Moshi Moshi Productions have made a name for themselves by throwing elaborately themed afterparties for all of the area’s biggest conventions, bringing in film-quality cosplayers, body paint artists, celebrity guests and live surprises. But this pop-up at Icebar is their first party not tied to a particular con. The concept is cool: Mister Freeze and other Batman villains have taken over “Gotham” – played here by Icebar and the more spacious attached Fire Lounge – and are throwing a party. If you have the cosplay chops, put them to use, as there’s a $100 bar tab you could win. All attendees also receive a free one-day ticket to August’s Walker Stalker Con – a convention devoted to The Walking Dead – which runs $40-$50 normally. And that kind of steal won’t get you assaulted by a psychopathic billionaire dressed up in bat-themed fetish gear.

8 p.m. Saturday, July 28 | Icebar Orlando, 8967 International Drive | moshimoshiproductions.com | $15-$400

