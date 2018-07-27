‘80s shock-rockers the Mentors arrive in Orlando to appropriately little fanfare

The Mentors

click to enlarge The Mentors at Will's Pub

click to enlarge The Mentors at Will's Pub

click to enlarge The Mentors at Will's Pub

click to enlarge The Mentors at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Awesome & the Ass Kickers at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Awesome & the Ass Kickers at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Awesome & the Ass Kickers at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Awesome & the Ass Kickers at Will's Pub

Before there were theor eventhere were theThe name may only hold recognition and cachet in the deepest bowels of the shock-rock underground but, at one time, but the sleaze merchants raised alarm all the way up into theIn terms of spectacle, a shitshow like this is a pretty hard prospect to resist, especially considering that the Mentors have a history ofThe actual performance, however, was a little tame, which equals sad when it comes to things predicated on wildness like this. But the very nature of the Mentors continues to fan the flame of conversation and, often, ire.The only real defense for this kind of stuff is the sheerCalling it outrageous is to prove its point. Calling it trash would only be a compliment. The only thing truly dangerous about it would be toThe Mentors’ late singer El Duce once appeared on thealongsidefor chrissakes.But most perspectives on the Mentors will probably be refracted through generational outlooks. As a dyed-in-the-wool liberal, I’m unequivocally behind all the young progressive movements rising now (I’ve been waiting on these social changes longer than millennials have). But I’m also old enough to have seen the folly of trying to shut down art that you don’t agree with. Even as a kid, I rememberhigh-profile crusade in the ‘80s and its unintended consequences. The Mentors were themselves singled out as a prime case of theon America’s youth at those 1985 Parents Music Resource Center congressional hearings.Regardless, what you want to make of the Mentors or anyone like them is up to you. No one’s saying you gotta laugh along – I didn’t. But giving too much heed to what is so obviously aespecially in times that runneth over with real-life abominations of global consequence, is to be an unwitting Tipper.More notable in terms of show was the return of another band built on ridiculousness. Daft punksare a comedy band that emerged on the local circuit in the late 2000s with a pretty winning combination ofandBut they haven’t been much of a live presence in years. Now they’ve reemerged, and underneath a couple of those sweet masks are new and notable members(Moonmen from Mars, Trailer Park Refugees) and(The Heathens, owner of Post Records).Luckily, the Ass Kickers are still beautifully dumb. But they’re actually more together as a band than before. And, of chief importance, their wardrobe game is still tight. Welcome back, amigos.