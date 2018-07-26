Thursday, July 26, 2018
Winter Park's new standalone Sephora store opens today
Posted
By Larissa Hamblin
on Thu, Jul 26, 2018 at 12:20 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Sephora Winter Park/Facebook
You can get a sneak peek of the new stand-alone Sephora store in Winter Park today.
For today's soft opening, the store will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1030 N. Orlando Ave. in the Winter Park Square shopping center. Although the store will host activities for the big event, details have not been released.
The grand opening will officially be held tomorrow, July 27, with festivities beginning at 10 a.m.
To build excitement, the store location has held an actual countdown calendar on its Facebook page
with an update every day.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: sephora, winter park, makeup, Image