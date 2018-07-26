The Heard

Thursday, July 26, 2018

UK band the Struts announce Orlando show set for October

Posted By on Thu, Jul 26, 2018 at 4:15 PM

click image PHOTO VIA THE STRUTS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via The Struts/Facebook
British rockers the Struts have just announced a headlining North American tour - dubbed "The Body Talks" - and Orlando will be the first stop of a small handful of Florida dates.

The band have also just released their new single, also titled "Body Talks", ahead of a new album and are currently supporting Foo Fighters on a run of American dates.

The Struts play the Beacham on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.
