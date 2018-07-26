Thursday, July 26, 2018
UK band the Struts announce Orlando show set for October
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Jul 26, 2018 at 4:15 PM
Photo via The Struts/Facebook
British rockers the Struts
have just announced a headlining North American tour - dubbed "The Body Talks"
- and Orlando will be the first stop of a small handful of Florida dates.
The band have also just released their new single
, also titled "Body Talks", ahead of a new album and are currently supporting Foo Fighters
on a run of American dates.
The Struts play the Beacham
on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.
