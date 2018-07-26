The Heard

Thursday, July 26, 2018

The Heard

TV Dinner, Wet Nurse and more celebrate Bad Balloon's first anniversary at Will's Pub

Posted By on Thu, Jul 26, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge TV Dinner
  • TV Dinner
Look, promoting shows – especially if you’re doing it out of naive enthusiasm for the healing powers of music – can be thankless and exhausting work. You work a job all day, and then spend off-hours posting fliers and promoting online and badgering friends, acquaintances and strangers alike to come out on the night – to say nothing of how stressful running the actual show will be; it can break you. But if you can make it through a year, you’re pretty much cursed to be in it for the long haul. To that end, this Friday, local promoters Bad Balloon are celebrating 365 days of no sleep, and the lineup is ferocious. Local titans and scene vets Wet Nurse are gonna be making a rare appearance, the ever-ascendant TV Dinner will be laying down angular lullabies, new and promising Gainesville hands Demo are popping through town and there’s even going to be a Replacements cover band. Could there be a better metaphor for fighting on in the face of adversity?

with Wet Nurse, TV Dinner, Demo, Expert Timing, the Place Mats | 8 p.m. Friday, July 27 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $8

