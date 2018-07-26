The Gist

Thursday, July 26, 2018

The Gist

Mennello Museum throws a happy hour for dogs and their humans this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Jul 26, 2018 at 8:00 AM

Celebrate the summer with your canine at the Mennello Museum’s garden party with a spiked lemonade in hand. While you’re sipping something strong, your furry best friend can enjoy the day with a pup cup from Jeremiah’s Italian Ice; Mercantile Coffee Co. will have complimentary sparkling Arnold Palmers, and other drinks for purchase. Yappy Dog Distillery will also join in on the fun, offering their share of beverages as well. The event, sponsored by Pig Floyd’s, is geared toward promoting the Mennello’s Pet Membership program, which gets you into several doggie-centric events throughout the year for $25, along with a discount card for local pet businesses. In between all the food and drinks, there will be paw print projects for you and your pet to partake in, and even a photo booth to document the day.

6:30 p.m. Friday, July 27 | Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St. | 407-246-4278 | mennellomuseum.org | free-$15

