Thursday, July 26, 2018

Madame Tussauds Orlando now has a shirtless Justin Bieber wax figure

Posted By on Thu, Jul 26, 2018 at 11:54 AM

  Photo courtesy of Madame Tussauds Orlando
Madame Tussauds Orlando has officially crossed the Uncanny Valley with their debut of a new tatted-up and shirtless Justin Bieber wax figure.

The original figure was introduced to the museum last year, but over the course of those 12 months, the real Bieber got an array of tattoos, which of course meant the replica needed to get them too, says Madame Tussauds in a statement.

To show off the new art, the wax figure artists chose to lose the clothes and opt for a bare-chested approach.

The figure was reintroduced shortly after Justin Bieber announced his engagement to model Hailey Baldwin.

As of right now, there are no plans to dress the fake Bieber again.

To purchase tickets or receive more information, visit the Madame Tussauds website.
  Photo courtesy of Madame Tussauds Orlando
