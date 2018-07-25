Universal announces original haunted house 'Carnival Graveyard: Rust in Pieces' for Halloween Horror Nights

Today Universal Orlando revealed a few details on an all-new original content haunted house titled "Carnival Graveyard: Rust in Pieces," which will be added to the Halloween Horror Nights 2018 lineup.
In a statement released today, Universal Orlando says the new house will take guests through a dilapidated carnival where they will face creepy rides, games, guard dogs and "vicious characters" carrying weapons built out of parts of broken-down carnival rides.
This house will join the already announced lineup of Revenge of Chucky, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Slaughter Sinema, Trick 'r Treat, Dead Exposure: Patient Zero and the highly anticipated Stranger Things house.
