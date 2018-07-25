Bloggytown

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Study says Ocala is one of the least educated cities in the country

Posted By on Wed, Jul 25, 2018 at 12:31 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OCALA/MARION COUNTY, FL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Ocala/Marion County, FL/Facebook
According to a new study, Ocala, Florida, comes up short when it comes to educational attainment. 

The study, released by personal finance website WalletHub, compared 150 U.S. metropolitan areas for its 2018 Most & Least Educated Cities in America, and placed Ocala near the bottom at 141. 

The data set included a large range of adults age 25 and older who have earned a bachelor's or higher degree and focused on metrics like racial education gaps, quality of public school systems, and universities in the area.

According to the findings, residents of Ocala scored poorly in the categories of Educational Attainment (135) and Quality of Education & Attainment Gap (145).

However, Ocala was the only Florida city to place in the bottom 10 out of the 150 metro areas. Orlando ranked 80 overall on the study, with Tallahassee placing the highest of any Florida city at 16.

Coming in on top as the most educated cities are Ann Arbor, Michigan (No. 1), Washington, D.C. (No. 2) and San Jose, California (No. 3).

